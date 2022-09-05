Drool Pawty 1

On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., bring your best pals to the Kingsport Aquatic Center pools for some aquatic fun at the Outdoor Water Park

 contributed

The dog days of summer are nearly over, but the dog’s day at the Kingsport Aquatic Center is nearly upon us. Registration for the KAC’s 9th Annual Drool Pawty is now open.

Trending Recipe Videos