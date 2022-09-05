The dog days of summer are nearly over, but the dog’s day at the Kingsport Aquatic Center is nearly upon us. Registration for the KAC’s 9th Annual Drool Pawty is now open.
On Saturday, September 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., bring your best pals to the pools for some aquatic fun at the Outdoor Water Park. Dogs get to swim, play and make new puppy friends in the toddler play area for a real dog day afternoon.
Admission is $5 per dog and free to owners. Limit two dogs per person, and the dogs’ handler must be over 18 and bring leashes with them. Your dogs must be up-to-date on all vaccines and vaccination records are required to register.
To register, visit www.swimkingsport.com and find the “Special Events” page under the “Programming and Calendar” link. You can also call 423-343-9758 for more information.
About the Kingsport Aquatic Center
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is the region’s most comprehensive indoor-outdoor public aquatic and recreation facility. Located in Kingsport’s Meadowview district at the base of iconic Bays Mountain, the center provides area residents and visitors with the best in health, fitness and recreation features in a safety-focused environment. The Kingsport Aquatic Center features the area’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool, the HMG Competition pool, plus year-round swim courses and American Red Cross-certified water safety and lifeguard training. A seasonal outdoor water park offers recreational activities from mid-May to early September. Seasonal, annual and daily rates are available.