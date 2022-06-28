It’s always nice when the Fourth of July doesn’t fall in the middle of the week, giving us a true three day weekend.
As luck would have it, this is one of those years, with the Fourth landing on a Monday. There are several events that day including a parade, 5K race, kickball tournament, and of course, Rogersville traditional massive fireworks display at City Park.
But, the Main Street Association is also offering an activity that Friday evening to help get the holiday weekend started on the right foot.
The third downtown Rogersville Cruise-In of 2022 will be the evening of Friday, July 1
Usually Rogersville’s monthly Cruise-In is held on the second Friday of the month, such as the June 11 event which is the subject of the photo gallery attached to this article.
The July 1 Cruise-In is a week early, however, to coordinate it with the Fourth of July weekend.
Streets close at 4 p.m from Brownlow to Hasson Street. The car show is from 6-9 p.m.
Show off your pre-1989 ride, visit the local shops, have dinner at one of the fine downtown restaurants or just get together with friends.
There will be live music in front of the Courthouse courtesy of “Ivy Road”.
The event is free to attend. Dash plaques to the first 50 cars. Cruise In tee-shirts and tags will be on sale. No pets, bicycles or skateboards allowed. For more information, call 423-272-2186.
All photos from the June 11 Cruise-In by Jeff Bobo