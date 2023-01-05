To all our neighbors and friends, the Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main Street, Rogersville, TN would like to say “Happy New Year” and please come and see the work of our Artist of the Month for January 2023 Carol Thomason.
Her work is featured in the right side display window and her area inside The Gallery.
Carol and her husband Bill moved to Rogersville from Mississippi about 10 years ago. She and Bill thought this would be a great place to retire and they were proven to be right.
Carol was born and raised in the Jackson, MS area and most of her family is still there. Both she and Bill retired from the State of Mississippi Wildlife Department, which may explain her penchant for painting beautiful wildlife scenes.
Carol is mostly a self-taught artist, but she did manage to get in some painting classes, and she has been painting now for about 31 years.
Soon after her retirement, Carol opened up a retail gift shop where she sold gift merchandise and hand painted ceramics. She even taught two classes a week on painting ceramics.
She did this for about five years and was successful enough that she went wholesale and got out of the retail end of the business. At one point she had 225 retail stores carrying her line and had several people including her Mom and husband working for her.
They also rented booth space in different towns to sell her wares. Finally she and Bill figured out that the wholesale part of the business was working them too hard when they were supposed to be retired and sitting back and relaxing.
That was when Carol really got involved in painting. She said that painting is where she can sit and concentrate on nothing but what she is painting, and lose herself in the creation of art.
Carol uses different media; pastel, oil, acrylic, and watercolor make her happy. Recently she has been painting watercolor more than any other medium, but she likes them all, and what she uses actually depends on the subject. She does most of her paintings of animals in pastel because she can get the fur or feathers painted easier.
Carol looks at things in a totally different way since she has been painting, whether or not what she sees would be a good subject to paint. She says she will start a painting and within just a few minutes she has lost herself in what she is doing.
All her stress and worries are gone for a short time and she is a “Happy Camper”. She says you can tell what kind of personality a person has by what they paint, she likes happy and bright.
The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main Street in Rogersville is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are adult art classes on Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.; teen classes on Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and Kids classes on Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information call (865) 317-4790.