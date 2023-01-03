You have more choices than ever before when it comes to news media.
From television to print to radio to online news sources, there is a very diverse information environment. While this sounds like a good thing, a 2020 study published in Mass Communication and Society found that a high-choice media environment results in biased exposure on the individual level because people tend to choose news sources that confirm the biases they already have.
Social media is another way that increasingly confirms the bias people have rather than providing them with an array of facts from which to make intelligent decisions.
The IEEE, a technical professional organization for the advancement of technology, found in its research that it can determine a Twitter user’s political leanings just by looking at the partisan preferences of their friends. It found that people are more likely to believe information if it comes from within their own social circles, which in turn creates echo chambers that others can manipulate and which cause conversations to fall into an us-versus-them mentality.
Those who want to manipulate those circles promote conspiracy theories, click bait, hyper-partisan content, pseudoscience and fabricated news reports.
It is profitable, too. Spam and fraud earn a lot of money for criminals, and political propaganda helps politicians and government officials fundraise.
So what can you do to shield yourself from this sort of manipulation and to help break down walls between you and others in your community? Start by resolving to check your information bias and diversify your knowledge.
Learn About News and Types of News
If you don’t already, learn the difference between types of information. Understand the different goals and presentations of such things as news reports, commentaries or analysis and editorials.
Diversify your News Outlets
“Recognizing perspectives means seeking information from different sources and different points of view to develop an objective, balanced understanding of the world,” the Center for Global Education says.
Subscribe to newsletters from nonprofits across the spectrum on topics that interest you. When you set up a newsfeed or sit down to watch the news, diversify what outlets so you can hear different viewpoints and ideologies. Resolve to spend at least one hour a week consuming news from an outlet you wouldn’t typically watch or read.
Use Different Resources
Resolve to find different media that what you normally do. Instead of just watching television, for example, listen to a radio station or read columns. Nor do you have to stick to traditional news reports. Watch educational videos, read non-fiction news books, listen to podcasts.