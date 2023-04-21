Rogersville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a summer day camp for children who have completed Kindergarten-6th grade, from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14.
The cost is $50 per child. A camp t-shirt and lunch will be provided.
Parents will sign in children each morning between 8am-8:30 a.m. at Pavilion #1 in Rogersville City Park at the playground area and must sign them out at the Rogersville City Pool by 4 p.m. each day.
The department is partnering with the Hawkins County 4-H Club which will be providing much of the staff and activities.
Activities each day will include games, arts & crafts, educational sessions, guest speakers and swimming. Children will need to bring a water bottle, towel, swim suits, life jacket (if child can’t swim on their own), hat/sun glasses, sun screen, comfortable shoes, etc.
This is Rogersville City Park’s first summer day camp in recent memory.
Parks director Matthew Elkins noted that there’s not a lot going on for children in mid July, which is after baseball season had concluded, and before flag football begins.
“I think summer camps are important for kids, to get them out of the house and out into the park being active, and they also give parents an opportunity provide their child with a week’s worth of fun activities for a very low cost,” Elkins said. “It’s also an opportunity for us to partner with the 4-H Club and utilize their staff and expertise to provide fun learning experiences for the kids.”
Elkins said he anticipates a group activity each day for everyone first thing in the morning, after which the kids will be divided into groups and rotate from activity to activity throughout the day. Every day will end at the city pool for an afternoon swim on the hottest part of the day.
Elkins is hoping the day camps are popular and can be expanded to serve more children in future years. He said this first year will gauge interest and determine if there is future expansion.
“It’s a good way to get kids involved when there’s no school, they’re bored, and they’re trying to find things to do,” Elkins said. “We’re just trying to give them that constructive outlet, to come to the park and play and enjoy some fun learning and socializing. Get them out of the house.”
More information will be available in the coming weeks and will be posted on the Rogersville Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Registration will be limited to 150 children.
What: Rogersville Parks and Recreation Summer Camp
When: Monday, July 10 – Friday, July 14 — 8am-4pm
Where: Rogersville City Park
Ages: Children who have completed Kindergarten-6th grade
Cost: $50/child