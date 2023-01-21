Birthplace of Country Music Museum's Annex

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s Annex, pictured above between the museum and The Bristol Hotel, is moving on to the next phase of planning.

 contributed

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM), has been awarded a total of $1,050,000 in grant funding from a number of sources that will help the nonprofit organization move forward on an expansion project for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, located in Historic Downtown Bristol, Va.-Tenn.

