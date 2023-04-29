Theater_Photo Credit Jay Huron

Storytelling Live was created to showcase the country’s best talent for residents and regional tourists who want to get a taste of one of Appalachia’s oldest folk arts.

JONESBOROUGH — Spring is storytelling season in Tennessee’s oldest town. Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s visionary performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week for daily matinee concerts and other service-based performances in the wider community.

