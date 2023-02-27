The Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Va. will present a concert of bluegrass music Saturday evening by a long-time popular group at the Fold, the McLain Family Band.
The McLain Family Band has performed for over 50 years, and is one of two bands that has performed at the Carter Music Center since shows began in 1974.
The show is sponsored by Food City and begins at 7 p.m. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.
McLain Family Band
Direct from the hills of Kentucky, the McLain Family Band has become known internationally as one of the most spontaneous, creative, and spirited groups performing contemporary Appalachian bluegrass music.
During the years 1968-90, the group performed in all 50 states and 62 countries during 14 international concert tours, some as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Department of State.
The McLain Family Band played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, KennedyCenter for the Performing Arts, the Lincoln Center and the Carter Fold. They were featured at thousands of festivals and concerts and performed as soloists in more than 230 appearances with orchestras.
Raymond K. McLain formed the McLain Family Band in 1968 with his son Raymond W. and daughters Ruth and Alice. Mr. McLain was a Carter Family Memorial Music Center board member from the day the center was created.
Raymond W. now serves on the Music Center’s board of directors and assists as Artistic Director at the Fold. Raymond K. McLain served for many years as Executive Director of Hindman Settlement School in Knott County, Kentucky. He studied folk music at Harvard and later at the University of North Carolina, then went on to develop and teach the first college courses in bluegrass and in Appalachian music at Berea College in 1971. His mother, Beatrice “Bicky” McLain, was also a significant figure in American folk music, founding the Southern Regional Folk Life Center at the University of Alabama and serving as its’ first director.
Concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery
The McLain Family Band began performing at the Carter Music Center when Janette Carter first began presenting concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery in 1974. The family band stopped touring on a full-time basis in 1990, but for the past several years they have begun to tour again despite their busy schedules and teaching commitments. Thankfully, the band always continued the tradition of performing at the Fold, and we are both blessed and honored that they have. We could not be prouder to present any group than we are the McLains. After 49 years, the McLains truly are family to us, and they have been since our families first met.
Raymond’s 40 plus years of entertaining have taken him to performances in all 50 states and 62 foreign countries, including a tour as a musical ambassador of the U.S. State Department. For 21 years with the McLain Family Band, Raymond was internationally featured at thousands of festivals and concerts and as a soloist in appearances with over 230 orchestras. Raymond was with Jim & Jesse’s Virginia Boys for ten years. He and Canadian harmonica whiz, Mike Stevens, currently perform. Through the years, the McLains have produced dozens of CDs and records.
Ruth’s talent and stage presence have been a powerful part of the McLain Family Band’s success since its’ creation. Comfortable with both lead and backup roles, she is a gifted songwriter, a vocal powerhouse, and a masterful upright bass player. Alice has the voice and the heart of an angel, and she helped create the McLain’s unique family vocal harmony. Alice’s husband, Al – a consummate musician – is proficient on any number of instruments. Daxon Lewis now plays with the McLains. His masterful, remarkable touch on the five-string banjo is truly amazing.
For more information call 276-594-0676. If they don’t answer right away, we will get back to you in 24 hours.