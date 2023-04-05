Good Friday is traditionally the day when Christians around the world commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion.
In the earliest celebrations, Good Friday was a day of sorrow, penance and fasting. Until the 4th century, the last supper, Jesus’ death and his resurrection were observed in one event the evening before Easter. But since then, they’ve been broken into three parts.
In Different Religions
Unlike Easter and other Christian holidays, Good Friday has not lead to a more secular set of customs and practices, perhaps because of the intense religious connotation.
In the Roman Catholic church, the liturgy of Good Friday consists of the reading of the passion narrative, the adoration of the cross and then communion. Similar services also take place in Anglican and Greek Orthodox churches. In Protestant churches, services are somber, with the cross draped and the altar bare.
Holiday
Many Christian countries mark Good Friday as a holiday. In the U.S., 12 states observe it as a state holiday: Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota.
American stock markets are closed and while many retail stores remain open, some will close early. Public schools and universities also are often close, though it may be part of a spring holiday or spring break.
Black Fast
Some people may choose to fast, taking nothing but water, bread, herbs and salt. It’s the most rigorous form of fasting, sometimes limited to just one meal per day and that with no meat, eggs, butter, cheese or milk. In fact, the meal may be as paltry as bread, salt, herbs and water.
Stations of the Cross
In some religious communities, adherents may participate in Stations of the Cross or Way of the Cross, a ritual involving either praying to pictures of Jesus’ crucifixion or even a reenactment. The stations are: