In May 2022, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification released a report on drought conditions.
It reported that the number and duration of droughts has risen 29% since 2000. Climate and water hazards accounted for half of all disasters and 45% of all disaster-related deaths from 1970 to 2019. From 1998 to 2017, droughts caused economic losses of about $124 billion. In 2022 alone, more than 2.3 billion people face water stress.
While you may not be able to stop a drought, you can help reduce water waste. The Washington State Department of Health reports that the average person wastes up to 30 gallons of water per day.
Consider adding one of the many ways to save water to your New Year’s resolutions this year.
Indoor Tips
• Take shorter showers. While showers use less water than baths, you can save water by reducing your shower time by even a few minutes. Two to three minutes can save up to 10 gallons.
• Check your pipes for leaks. A leaky toilet or faucet can waste a lot of water. Get someone out to fix it if you can’t do it yourself. To identify leaks, do a check every six months and keep a close eye on fluctuations in your water bill.
• Use your dishwasher. Stop pre-rinsing dishes unless it is really necessary. Most dishwashers can get your dishes clean without pre-rinsing. Also, a dishwasher uses less water than hand washing your dishes. Only run full loads.
• Run full loads of laundry.
• Turn water off when you don’t need it such as while you are brushing your teeth.
• Keep a pitcher of water in your refrigerator rather than running the tap water until it gets cold.
O
utdoor Tips
The Green Living Journal reports that most people over-water their lawns. Water your lawn less often and water dry spots with a hose rather than having an irrigation system go off twice a day. Do a full watering only two to three times a week.
The Washington State Department of Health recommends replacing a lawn with a vegetable or flower garden. However, if you are going to keep your lawn, water your lawn in the early morning or evening. It is less likely to evaporate than if you do it during the heat of the day or while it is windy.
Place a 2- to 4-inch layer of mulch around plants and trees to avoid excess evaporation.
Wash your car on your lawn. Other options include using a bucket rather than a hose or going to a commercial car wash that uses recycled water.
Collect rain water and use it to water your indoor and outdoor plants.
Use Products that Reduce Water WasteThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a water program called WaterSense. You can look for that label to identify water-efficient products, services and practices.
The agency estimates that the average family can save $350 a year in water costs by using WaterSense products, along with environmental benefits.
There are also some products you can buy or install that will save water for you:
• High-efficiency toilets.
• Faucet aerators.
• Low-flow showerheads.
• High-efficiency washing machines.