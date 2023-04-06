Kingsport Fun Fest announced the 2023 Sunset Concert Series lineup this week featuring Danny Gokey on July 20, Boyz II Men on July 21, and on July 22 Clay Walker and Chris Lane.
Fun Fest has always been an event designed to bring the community together and this year is no different,” said Andy Wampler, Fun Fest Chairman for 2023. “We are excited about the diverse concert lineup this year and that it strives to bring something for so many different music lovers. We look forward to sharing great music and other exciting events in July”
Fun Fest is excited to present the Sunset Concert Series on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Cardinal Glass is excited to be in this community and even more excited to be a part of Fun Fest,” said Shaun Banner, Plant Manager for Cardinal Glass Industries’ Greenland Plant. “On behalf of our 700 plus employees, we are proud to support one of the community’s most treasured events.”
Thursday, July 20
The Sunset Concert Series kicks off with Ellie Holcomb at the Contemporary Christian Concert. Holcomb started her musical career recording and touring with her husband’s band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
She launched her solo debut in 2014 and won a GMA Dove Award for “New Artist of the Year.” She has since released multiple solo albums, written and released two children’s books with original music specifically for kids to accompany them, and written a devotional for adults.
Danny Gokey will headline the Contemporary Christian concert this year. Gokey was a top-three finalist on season 8 of American Idol. Following Idol, he dropped his first album, “My Best Days,” which debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.
Since then, Gokey has released multiple number one albums and singles, including: “Hope in Front of Me,” “Rise,” and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.” He has been nominated for three Grammys and has won three KLOVE Awards and two Dove Awards.
The Contemporary Christian Concert is sponsored by Cook’s Mechanical Services, Carter Trent Funeral Home, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Tele-Optics, Inc and 88.3 WCQR.
Friday, July 21
The Friday Night Concert opens with Johnnyswim. Johnnyswim is made up of husband and wife duo, Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano. Their music aims to serve as a scrapbook of their life. Their 2014 single “Home: famously became the theme to the HGTV hit show Fixer Upper. The duo has garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times and Huffington Post, among others. They have performed on The Today Show and Conan and continue to tour around the world.
Boyz II Men redefined the popular R&B genre and continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Throughout their 30-year career, Boyz II Men have won a variety of awards including Grammys, American Music Awards, Soul Train awards and Billboard Awards, among others. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold. Past hits of the band include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Motownphilly” and many others.
The Friday Night Concert is presented by Domtar Packaging. Additional sponsors are Visit Kingsport and Electric 94.9
Saturday, July 22
Saturday’s finale, presented by Eastman, kicks off with Brittney Spencer. Spencer was named a PEOPLE Magazine “Hollywood One to Watch” and is known for her ability to mold life, truth and imagination into songs. She has performed her recent single “Sober & Skinny” on The Today Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She has performed alongside Reba McEntire and recently opened shows for Willie Nelson.
Fun Fest 2023 will end the week with headliners, Clay Walker and Chris Lane.
Chris Lane has more than 1.6 billion on-demand streams and three number ones to date. Lane has received nominations at IHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. He has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Myers, CONAN and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Men Alive issue. Some of Lane’s hit singles are: “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Dancin in the Moonlight.”
Clay Walker’s latest single, “Need A Bar Sometimes” has reached more than 20-million on-demand and video streams. Throughout his decades-long career, Walker has had more than 30 charted singles and 11 number ones, including: “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” His 750,000 TikTok followers have broadened his fan base and welcomed in a new generation of fans.
Eastman is the presenting sponsor of the Saturday night Concert. The media sponsor is WXBQ 96.9.
Fireworks
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will immediately follow the concert.
The Sunset Concert Series will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage. Additional Series sponsors include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Cigna, Appalachian Power, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Cook’s Mechanical Services, Cardinal Glass Industries, WJHL News Channel 11 and Visit Kingsport.
Beginning Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m., Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net. Tickets for Thursday’s Contemporary Christian Concert are $15. For the Friday Night Concert and Saturday’s Eastman Concert, tickets are $20.
Beginning July 14th, ticket prices increase to $20 for Thursday’s concert and $25 for Friday and Saturday’s concerts. Beginning June 23th, tickets will also be available for purchase in addition to festival merchandise, at the Fun Fest Store located at 400 Clinchfield St., Ste. 100.
Cintas’ Friends of Festus reserved seats are a value-added option for concert-goers. A limited number of Friends of Festus tickets can be purchased ONLINE ONLY and will go on sale Thursday, April 6th at 10 a.m. at FunFest.net.
Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $60-$80 each. You can purchase your seats by visiting FunFest.net. A limited number of seats are available.
A reminder that Fun Fest has a Clear Bag Policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search. Clear bags should not exceed 12”x6”x12” and approved bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium. For additional information, visit FunFest.net.