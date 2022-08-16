Michael Hepler

Michael Hepler demonstrates horse training techniques at the Sayrah Barn during the 2020 Humane Society Horse Seminar. This year’s fundraiser to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society is Aug. 27

 contributed

The public is invited to attend the second annual Humane Society Horse Seminar at the Sayrah Barn on Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m.

