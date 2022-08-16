The public is invited to attend the second annual Humane Society Horse Seminar at the Sayrah Barn on Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Hawkins County Humane Society and features Equine Training Seminars by renowned Hawkins County horse trainer Michael Hepler.
There will also be live music, raffles, an auction, food, and lots of activities for children including stick horse races, bouncy houses, face painting, and a watermelon eating contest.
The featured musical entertainer will be local performer Corey Tester.
The inaugural Humane Society Horse Seminar was held in 2020, but wasn’t held in 2021 due to COVID.
Among this years event sponsors are Carnival Cafe, Just for Fun Party Rentals and the Sayrah Barn, which is located at 4144 Highway 11-W on the far east end of Rogersville.
The suggested entry fee contribution for adults is $10, and children can come in for free.
”We hope that everyone can come out to our 2nd Annual Horse Seminar,” said HCHS manager Sandy Behnke. “The money raised will help take care of our furbabies at the shelter. We are seeing an increase like never before of animals being surrendered, animals running at large. Puppies and kittens. All donations will help us purchase vaccines, help with Spay and Neuter cost as well as medications. Bring a chair and the family. And help support your local Animal Shelter.” For more information contact the HCHS at (423) 272-6538.