Gloria Steinem grew from a childhood Ohio to become a journalist, feminist and a leader of the women’s rights movement.
She started her career writing freelance pieces in New York, mainly lifestyles or fashion pieces assigned in newsrooms run by men. But she pushed on, seeking more substantial assignments and, eventually, she got on. Show magazine hired her in 1963 to go undercover and report on working conditions at the Playboy Club. The resulting piece, “I Was A Playboy Bunny” showed the seedy, sexist life of the bunnies, but Steinem still struggled to be taken seriously.
By 1968, she helped found New York magazine, where she was a political columnist. The next year, she gave a speech that would change the trajectory of her life. She spoke at an event to legalize abortion in New York, sharing the story of an overseas abortion she had at 22. This speech sparked her feminism and engagement with the women’s rights movement, spurring her attend protests and demonstrations.
Eventually, she founded Ms. Magazine, which became an independent magazine in 1972. She stayed on staff for the magazine for 15 years and still serves in an emeritus capacity.
Steinem also founded the Women’s Action Alliance, Voters for Choice, the National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Media Center, Choice USA/URGE, the Ms. Foundation for Women and Take Our Daughters to Work Day.
Steinem has been honored for her work advancing the cause of women, including the Penney-Missouri Journalism Award, the Front Page and Clarion Awards, an Emmy Citation for excellence in television writing, the Women’s Sports Journalism Award, the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of Writers Award from the United Nations, the James Weldon Johnson Medal for Journalism, the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Steinem has written several books, including a biography of Marilyn Monroe and a memoir, “My Life on the Road.” She’s also been the subject of at least three documentaries and Rutgers University created an endowed chair in media, culture and feminist studies in her honor.
Now, the 87-year-old lives in New York and remains active as an organizer and lecturer, frequently called on to speak about issues of equality in the media.