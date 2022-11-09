The Hawkins County Board of Education received a sneak preview last week of Surgoinsville Middle School’s newest musical “Annie Junior”.
Musical director Josh Fritts noted that the performance during Thursday’s BOE meeting was only at about half strength, and with several “understudies” filling in due to the recent flu outbreak.
Board members agreed, however if that performance was only half strength, the full shows, which run the weekend of Dec. 2-4, will blow the roof off of SMS. Show times are 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Fritts noted there are additional performances scheduled for Dec. 12-13 for students from other schools to come see the show.
As with previous SMS productions, Annie Junior’s cast is comprised of students from middle schools across Hawkins County and not just Surgoinsville Middle.
“This shows a great opportunity for unity,” Fritts told the BOE. “I know sometimes we have rivalries in sports, but we have students here from Surgoinsville Middle School, Rogersville Middle School, Rogersville City School, Church Hill Intermediate School, and Church Hill Middle School. They’ve come together to make something, hopefully even better, than they could do at their own school.”
A video of the performance students put on for the Board of Education can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
For more information about the play visit the Surgoinsville Middle School website at https://sms.hck12.net including how to order tickets online.
Annie Junior Cast
(Role: Lead, Understudy)
Molly: Haddley Ewing, Ilana McAmis
Kate: Payton Justice, Andi Dillard
Tessie Kylee Capson, Andi Dillard
Pepper: Cadence Jarnigan, Willow Ingram
July: Breanna Johnson, Stella Newland
Duffy: Ashlynn Crowell, Isabella Goode
Annie: Chloe Fritts, Kassie Ennis
Miss Hannigan: Emery Pavlock, Cadence Jarnigan
Bundles McCloskey/Manservant #1: Nick Shafer, Nikoli Wallen
Apple Seller: Dixie Keck, Jackson Fritts
Dogcatcher: Lydia Helton, Brandon East
Sandy: Azlee Keck, Ava Worley
Officer Ward/Cop/Policeman/Sound Effects Man: Elisabeth Byington, Gracie Christian
Grace Farrell: Kassie Ennis, Kylee Capson
Drake: Charlie Barton, Nick Shafer
Cecille: Willow Ingram, Abby Haynes
Annette: Andi Dillard, Abby Haynes
Mrs. Greer: Kylee Peters
Mrs. Pugh: Lilli Brennan
Manservant #2: Brandon East
Oliver Warbucks: Jackson Fritts
Chauffeur/Manservant #3: Nikolai Wallen
Usherette: Gracie Christian, Laney Bradley
Rooster: Lucas Helms, Charlie Barton
Lily: Ava Worley Abby, Haynes
Bert Healy: Abby Haynes, Lucas Helms
President Franklin D. Roosevelt: Isaac Boyd, Nick Shafer
Louis Howe/Manservant #4: Brody Case, Nick Shafer (Louis Howe only)
Man: Brandon East, Lydia Helton
Star-to-be: Isabella Goode, Breanna Johnson
Orphan Ensemble: Stella Newland, Laney Bradely, Ilana McAmis, Isabella Goode, Ava Worley, Belle Fritts, Bayley Jones, Abby Haynes
NYC Ensemble: Gracie Christian, Dixie Keck, Azlee Keck, Lydia Helton, Isabella Goode, Addison Byrd, Lan Rhymer, Elisabeth Byington, Bella Whitson, Teresa Holley, Emma Goode, Val Thompson, Abby Haynes, Lucas Helms, Nikoli Wallen, Belle Fritts, Bayley Jones, Gabe Burns, Isaac Boyd