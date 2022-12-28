Tennessee promises unique experiences in 2023 with new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, milestone anniversaries and renovations, as well as trends with farm stays that take relaxing and learning new skills to the next level, chef-driven restaurants and hands-on experiences.
RESTAURANTS & RETAIL
Memphis – Memphis is known for its unique and renowned cuisine, including new restaurants for 2023 like Amelia Gene’s, Cocozza American Italian, Ya Mas! Taverna, Three of Cups wine & cocktail bar, Ashtar Garden and Anima Coffee & Amaro Bar.
Nashville – Iconic names take over some of Music City’s newest restaurants, including Eric Church’s Chief’s, Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places and Sinatra Bar & Lounge. Check out the complete list of new restaurants, from high-end chef-driven concepts to hip cocktail bars.
Shelbyville – Humble Baron will open in spring 2023 at Nearest Green Distillery. It’s slated to be the world’s longest bar, with 17 bartender stations, live music, dining and a dance floor.
Clarksville - Shelby’s Trio opens early 2023, a three-story restaurant with a different theme on each floor, including a 50s burger joint, fine Italian dining and a rooftop bar with 360-degree views.
Murfreesboro – Overflow Brews & Bakes, a locally-owned, veteran-owned scratch bakery offers premium coffee, freshly brewed tea, and bubble tea located in the historic downtown. Also, M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers expands with a fifth location in Murfreesboro, featuring 36 local and craft beers on tap, craft burgers, snacks, happy hour, late night drinks and weekend brunch.
Springfield – Mystic Pizza Wine & Whiskey Bar is an upscale neighborhood wine and whiskey bar that features TN and KY wines, an organic focused/internationally sourced wine list, and elevated snacks utilizing regional ingredients.
Winchester – Chef Jim Filo serves up Modern American, made-from-scratch comfort food with the finest locally-sourced ingredients at Filo’s Tavern in the historic downtown.
McMinnville – Snag a sweet treat at Oh Sugar, a bakery with cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries and seasonal goodies like hot chocolate bombs.
Lewisburg – BB’s Boutique on the downtown square carries women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and offers personalization, including engraving and monogramming.
Crossville – Dirty Girls Nursery is a unique spot for beautiful flowers, plants, hands-on classes and Mud N’ Grub Kitchen, which rotates the menu weekly with dishes from what’s grown on the farm.
Chattanooga – Mac’s Kitchen & Bar focuses on working with local farmers to create a farm-to-table restaurant that uses seasonal produce to create a one-of-a-kind experience in quality and flavor.
Knoxville – Come inside and off the trails to 71 South, located within Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness. The casual restaurant features new American cuisine, located inside the original, nearly 100-year-old sanctuary of Sevier Heights Baptist Church.
Clinton – Get your vintage candy fix at Evans Candy Company, a candy, snack and soda-pop shop which includes an old-fashioned and retro section.
Pigeon Forge – Celebrate, order a slice, grab a beer from the beer wall, watch a game on one of 14 televisions and try axe-throwing at West by God CoalFired Pizza & Country Roads Axe Co.
Kingsport – Two Dad’s Downtown Deli & Ice Cream Parlor specializes in diner classics like hot dogs, sandwiches, soda floats and ice cream treats.
Kingsport – The Crumbum is now open, an artisan bakery combined with a fine art gallery.
BREWERIES, DISTILLERIES, WINERIES & SPIRITS
Memphis – IBIS, a new cocktail bar in the South Main Arts District neighborhood, features a rooftop deck, a speakeasy in the basement, a patio and events featuring gospel music, DJs and burlesque.
Henderson – Forty Cannons Winery, a small craft winery located on Stillwaters Farm, is expected to open spring 2023 with small batch and experimental wines and Crow’s Nest Tasting Room.
Hendersonville – TailGate Brewery Hendersonville, a taproom and lagerhaus overlooking Old Hickory Lake has 22 beers on tap, a kitchen and a dog-friendly patio. In spring 2023, guests can experience a larger taproom, expanded patio, two-story deck and 10-barrel brewing system.
Murfreesboro – Cedar Glade Brews, founded by four local beer lovers, has a mission to produce high-quality craft beer that recognizes the traditions, land and culture of Middle Tennessee.
Gainesboro – A mother/son do everything by hand, down to the labeling at Roaring River Distillery, and work to preserve the history of their downtown building and stories that come with it. Master distiller Chad Hunt was featured on Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiner’s Master Distiller.”
Knoxville – The founder of Drop Zone Distilling is Rod “Sarge” Parton, a fourth-generation moonshiner with family recipes going as far back as 1934 belonging to his great-grandpap. The distillery features a tasting bar and retail area.
Sevierville – From a family recipe to your glass; combat veteran, pilot and niece of Dolly Parton, Danielle Parton brings her love of moonshine and unique blends like Red Velvet to Shine Girl, a female-owned and operated distillery.
Kingsport – Fizzy Fairway Mini Golf Bar is a 9-hole indoor interactive miniature golf course featuring over 60 arcade games on 10 machines along with a variety of beer, seltzer, ice cream and craft sodas.
Statewide – Sample wonderful wine with a chance to win prizes along the new Tennessee Wine Trail featuring more than 40 wineries, meaderies and cideries.
HOTELS & PLACES TO STAY
Memphis – Memphis Aloft Hotel, expected to open spring 2023, will be a perfect spot to stay downtown in a musically-designed boutique hotel by Marriott.
Nashville – Music City celebrates growth with new hotels like Cambria Hotel Church St. (Sept. 2023), BNA Airport Hilton Hotel (Late 2023), Hyatt Place Green Hills (Nov. 2023) and the new Four Seasons Hotel Nashville (opened Nov. 2022) for travelers looking to experience the upscale side of the city.
Franklin – A luxury resort with a focus on living off the land, Southall is now open with rooms, suites, cottages, a spa, well-being journeys with transformative treatments, mindful rituals, adventure activities and a signature chef-driven restaurant.
Chattanooga – A luxury treehouse resort, Treetop Hideaways, on Lookout Mountain overlooking Chattanooga at Ruby Falls, will be available for online bookings spring 2023. Each treehouse is built with artfully curated reclaimed materials, elevated amenities and private fire pits with s’mores kits.
Chattanooga – Rest up at AVID Hotel, which focuses on sound sleep with high-quality mattresses and bedding, black-out roller shades, sound-reducing headboard, free breakfast and freshly ground 24-hour bean-to-cup coffee.
Knoxville – What’s old is new again at Hotel Cleo, a 16-room boutique hotel on Gay Street downtown inside the storied 1898 Hope Brothers Building, once home to a shoe store, bank and jewelry business.
Knoxville – A new campground, The Drop Inn, is opening in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park and Bakers Creek Preserve, with access to 50 miles of trails and wooded wetlands to explore.
Loudon – Discover a boutique luxury resort on over 500 acres in the heart of the Tennessee Valley at Windy Hill Farm & Preserve. Enjoy world-class upland quail hunting, kayaking, paddleboarding, archery, wine hikes, meditation and dinners featuring heirloom ingredients imaginatively prepared.
Rockwood – Rockwood Marina & RV Resort, set to open spring 2023, features nearby trails for mountain biking, hiking and trail running, with walk or bike access to town to local restaurants and shops.
Pigeon Forge – Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, opening fall 2023, is a five-story resort with themed suites and loft rooms, epic indoor and outdoor pool, a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, communal firepit and screened-in porch, the perfect Smoky Mountains getaway.
Pigeon Forge – DreamCatcher Hotel, coming to the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, features 200 AAA-Rated Four Diamond guest rooms, rooftop restaurant and world-class guest experience.
ATTRACTIONS, EXHIBITS & EXPERIENCES
Memphis – Memphis Sports and Events Center, located inside the heart of Liberty Park outside Memphis’ Liberty Bowl Stadium, will include indoor basketball and volleyball courts, outdoor turf fields, entertainment, shops, café and concessions.