The first day to pick up candidate petitions for the Nov. 8 municipal elections is Tuesday June 21 at the Hawkins County Election Commission Office in downtown Rogersville.
Originally the first day to pick up petitions was advertised at Monday, June 20, but the Election Commission will be closed that day in recognition of the new “Juneteenth” holiday.
There are contested Board of Mayor and Aldermen seats up for election this year in Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Bulls Gap, and Bean Station.
The Election Office is located at on the second floor of the Hawkins County Courthouse Annex at 110 E. Main Street in Rogersville, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The deadline to qualify as a candidate is Thursday, Aug. 18 at noon.
Three seats on the Rogersville City School Board of Education will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the qualification deadline has already passed for those seats.
A new state law made all local school board seats in Tennessee partisan. As a result, RCS BOE candidates already qualified for the Aug. 4 primary.
The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom will move on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested.
BMA seats up for election on Nov. 8
Mount Carmel: Alderman seats currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam.
Church Hill: Alderman seats currently held by Keith Gibson Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.
Surgoinsville: Mayor Merrell Graham and alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and James “Tim” Hoss.
Bulls Gap: Mayor Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr.
Bean Station: Mayor Ben Waller and alderman seats held by Eddie Douglas and Mickey Ankrom. (Although mainly in Grainger County, a small portion of Bean Station is in Hawkins County.)
Other key dates for the Nov. 8 election
Candidate withdrawal deadline: Thursday, Aug. 25 at noon.
Voter Registration Deadline: Tuesday, Oct 11.
Early voting: Wednesday Oct. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 3.
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Tuesday, Nov.1.
Important dates for the Aug. 4 election
The Aug. 4 election serves as both the Hawkins County general election for candidates who won their May 3 primaries and Independents; as well as the primary for state and federal elected seats that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 4 election is Tuesday, July 5.
Early voting begins Friday, July 15 and ends Saturday, July 30.
The absentee ballot request deadline is Thursday, July 28.
Aug. 4 contested races
The majority of Hawkins County contested races were settled in the May 3 primary due to a lack of Democrats seeking office. There are, however, a handful of contested races on the Aug. 4 general election ballot, the biggest of which is the County Mayor race.
The following races will be contested on the Aug. 4 ballot:
Countywide seats
County Mayor: Republican primary winner Mark DeWitte versus Independent David Bailey.
Assessor: Republican Michael Gillespie versus write-in candidate Chuck Smith.
County Commission (two winners)
District 1: Republicans John Gibson and Syble Vaughan Trent, and Independent Mindy Fleishour
District 2: Republicans Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett, and Democrat George Salaita.
Hawkins County BOE
District 4: Republican Hannah Speaks versus Independent Tecky Hicks.
District 7: Republican Alina Gorlova versus Democrat Judy Trent.
Election Day workers needed
Hawkins County Elections Administrator Crystal Rogers said she is always in need of Election Day precinct workers.
The easiest way to apply for a Election Day precinct worker position is to visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website at https://sos.tn.gov/elections
For more information call the Hawkins County Election Commission at (423) 272-8061.