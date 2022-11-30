Ugly may be in the eye of the beholder, but since the turn of the century, more people are embracing the kitsch and dubious fashion of ugly holiday sweaters.
What constitutes an ugly holiday sweater? The definitions vary, though the authors of “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book: The Definitive Guide to Getting Your Ugly On,” offer up a wide array of pictures that include just about any sweater that is a bit kitschy, a bit campy and might come with 3D snowballs or bells.
History
Holiday sweaters first became popular in the 1950s, but subsequent generations found them embarrassing and one of those dreaded gifts that got hid away in the closet. Then, after making a few heart-warming appearances in movies, they started to make a comeback.
They’re pretty easy to find, as the contemporary holiday tradition means that holiday sweaters — of any degree of ugliness — will sell like hot cakes. You can find them in your local yarn shop, any local clothier or stores that offer items from major retailers. They all have their own version of the ugly sweater. Some of them aren’t even ugly!
You can also go the DIY route. Head to your local craft store or hardware store and pick up a glue gun, LED lights, non-breakable ornaments, tinsel, garland or anything else you can think of that you can attach to a sweater in a knock-out fashion.
Ugly Sweater Party
It’s also become a popular theme for holiday parties. According to the book “The Ugly Christmas Sweater Rebellion,” the authors were the creators of the first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, ones that were done as festive fundraisers for such causes as cancer or Make a Wish Foundation. Ever since 2002, their parties encouraged everyone to wear the cheesiest, most festive sweaters they could find.
They then mixed in caroling, tree decorating, eggnog chugging, live music and milk and cookies. Those are just the start of the ideas you can use for your Ugly Sweater Party.
The Ugly Sweater Party features games and contests judging the sweaters in such categories as:
• Most likely to make Santa blush.
• Funniest ugly sweater.
• Most creative ugly sweater.
• Most likely to go viral on social media.
• Most original.
• Best couple combo.
• Tackiest sweater.
Want more ideas? Head over to Pinterest and search for ugly holiday sweater parties and you can find printables for ballots, invitations and a plethora of games and recipes.
Consider having a box of spare sweaters by the door in case a guest shows up not wearing one. Or, make the whole party a DIY one. Set out tables with holiday items and give people a set amount of time to create their own sweaters. Then invite everyone to a photo booth where they can get a picture taken with their ugly sweater and any holiday props you might have available.