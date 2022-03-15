Helen Reddy was a 5-foot, 3-inch soprano born in Australia who, in 1972, belted out a hit with “I Am Woman.”
The song eventually became the feminist anthem of the decade, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard chart despite backlash.
“That simply underlined the many things women needed liberating from. Nobody called Sinatra a menace when he sang ‘My Way,’ a no less straightforward hymn to self-determination,” Dennis Harvey said in Variety.
Reddy was born to vaudeville parents and won a 1966 talent contest with a record company audition and a trip to New York. She didn’t win the audition, but was eventually signed by Capitol records in 1970. Her first it was a 1971 cover of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar, followed the next year by “I Am Woman.”
The lyrics to “I Am Woman” scream power in a time when women were searching for it.
“I am woman, hear me roar,” Reddy sings. “In numbers too big to ignore. And I know too much to go back and pretend, ‘cause I’ve heard it all before, and I’ve been down there on the floor. No one’s every gonna keep me down again.”
The song propelled Reddy to stardom on the variety show circuit. She appeared on shows like “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show” and “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.” She even had her own eight-episode show on NBC, “The Helen Reddy Show.”
Reddy also played a guitar-playing nun in “Airport 1975” and a skeptical lighthouse keeper in “Pete’s Dragon.” She also played in Las Vegas and in musicals, starring in productions of “Anything Goes,” “Call Me Madam” and “Shirley Valentine.” Her last American hit was “I Can’t Say Goodbye to You” in 1981.
Reddy retired in 2002 and became a therapist and motivational speaker. In 2012, she made several concert appearances, but soon retired again.
Reddy died in 2020 at age 78. She was the subject of a biography film, “I Am Woman,” where she was played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Reddy has two children, Traci Wald Donat and Jordan Sommers. Her half-sister, Toni Lammond, is an Australian singer and actress.