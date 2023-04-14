The Local Artists Gallery is very proud and pleased to present our Artist of the Month for April 2023, Karen Moore.
We welcome all our friends and neighbors to visit The Gallery at 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy the work of Karen and our 25 plus other local artists.
Karen has been with us for a little over a year now and has made a positive impact on our group. She is a very talented artist and an active participant in Gallery events and eagerly volunteers to support our participation in Downtown Rogersville events.
Karen is one of the many people who have made Rogersville their home after moving from another area and we are glad that she did.
This is what she had to say about her art and her new home:
“Once you are smitten with the art bug, it never leaves you. At a very early age, I was into art. I studied with Dr. Ross Beitzel at Rowan College Sewell, N.J. and Vicki Frederico at Riverwinds in West Deptford, N.J. Learned a lot and I continue to learn.”
“My media is mostly acrylic, watercolor, colored pastels, charcoal and india ink. Also I am a professional photographer formerly competing in shows with the PPANJ (professional photographers of New Jersey). I have learned a lot about photography through workshops, seminars and previously assisting my husband in his business Moore Creative Photography which has been on hold since covid and moving.”
“Moving to Tennessee has been a learning experience. A nice learning experience coming from South Jersey to a 13 acre farm! Usually when retired, people downsize, but we have farm animals and came from suburbia to a farm. It’s been a learning curve for sure! Also joining the Local Artists Gallery last year has been exciting. Meeting a lot of great and talented artists is very rewarding to say the least.”
Moore said being an artist of the month for April is a privilege. Her window theme at the gallery will focus on my photography/painting with ‘Spring is in the Air’. Her business is Fork Branch Artistry, and you can reach her by email at penpencil79@ forkbranchartistry
As Karen says Spring is in the Air, it may be time to freshen up your “Spring Look” with some art from The Local Artists Gallery and don’t forget our art classes: Adults – Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Teens – Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 3-5 p.m.; and Kids Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.