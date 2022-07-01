Bulls Gap's second “Cruise In the Farm” of 2022 was held on Saturday, June 11 at The Farm City Park.
More than 200 cars were displayed at the park, which is located at 265 North VFW Road.
The June 11 Cruise in was held in memory of local businessman Jimmy Stewart.
Jimmy is remembered as a fixture in Bulls gap for decades with his businesses Bulls Gap Auto Parts and the Phillips 66 Station on 11-E at the Rt. 66S intersection.
Jimmy Stewart, who passed away in July, 2020, was also well known to car enthusiasts in the Bulls Gap area.
The next cruise in at Bulls Gap's The Farm City Park will be July 9. Cruise ins will also be held on August 13 and September 24.
All photos by Randy Ball.
