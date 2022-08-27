Carson-Newman University’s Art Department announces the opening of the first art exhibition in the newly renovated Michael Alvis Art Gallery.
The featured solo exhibition by Alvis, opens with a reception on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Open to the public. The event is scheduled 3–5 p.m.
Previously named Omega Gallery, the remodeled space was made possible by an anonymous donor who renamed the gallery in honor of Alvis’ years of teaching and service to the C-N’s Art Department. The exhibit’s artwork will feature various media by Alvis, whose experience includes working as a painter, photographer, graphic designer, teacher, researcher and retailer since graduating from Carson-Newman in 1977.
After earning his Master of Fine Arts Degree from Florida State University, Alvis returned to Carson-Newman to teach as an adjunct art instructor for 11 years. Known for his vibrant, positive example as a practicing artist and teacher, Alvis influenced many students who are now professional photographers and artists. He taught classes in photography, graphic design, drawing and printing. He also managed the art department’s computer lab. He taught English in Japan for six years. Before moving to Rogersville, Tennessee, he lived and worked in Florida, Georgia and Ohio.
The Michael Alvis Art Gallery features new sheetrock walls, overhead and spot lighting, carpet, a rail and wire hanging system. Dedicated air conditioning and humidity control systems were added. Funding for renovating the adjacent Student Gallery was also provided.
Following the Aug. 30 reception, the exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Michael Alvis Art Gallery is located on the ground floor of the University’s Warren Art Building, at the corner of Branner Avenue and Ken Sparks Way in Jefferson City.
For more information, call the Carson-Newman Art Department at 865-471-4985.