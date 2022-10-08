EDO-SHAPE-Grant-Press-2 (1)

Walters State’s tourism-focused programs will be reaching out to new students with assistance from a $985,266 grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. From left are Joe Fall, head of the hospitality business program; Dr. Jama Spicer-Sutton, dean of the Sevier County Campus; Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State; Joe Cairns, director of the Maples Institute for Culinary Arts; Dr. Kim Bolton, dean of distance education; and Dr. John LaPrise, vice president for educational outreach.

Walters State Community College has received a $985,266 grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to expand learning opportunities in the fields of hospitality business and culinary arts.

