The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting their annual Summer Artisan Fair later this month in the newly renovated first-floor atrium.
The fair will take place at the Senior Center at 1200 E. Center Street on July 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Come out to the senior center and enjoy browsing through the many baskets, greeting cards, woodworking items, hand sewn and crocheted items, and much more for sale. All of these handcrafted items were made by our wonderful Kingsport Senior Artisans.
Refreshments will be provided by Big As Biscuits & Burgers Food Truck and the Early Bird Coffee Company.
Musical performances will take place both days:
• Renaissance Strings: 10 to 11 a.m. on July 28
• Freda Karsnak on the piano: Noon to 2 p.m. on July 28
• Ronny Porter: 9 to 11 a.m. on July 29
• Crowe Hollerers: Noon to 1 p.m. on July 29
For more information, call (423) 765-9047.
About the Kingsport Senior Center
The Kingsport Senior Center is a community resource dedicated to enriching quality of life for area seniors. It is reserved for those aged 50 years and up. The National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) accredited the Kingsport Senior Center in May of 2015. The Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street on the first floor and has several branch sites that are also available to members. For more information, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.