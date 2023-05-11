In the spirit of “eccentric inventor” Caractacus Potts who builds the original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from a wrecked race car, artist Randy Costantino took a bunch of old scraps and junk to create a unique replica.
"Chitty America" has a 1902 Oldsmobile chassis, 1933 Pontiac front and rear end, 1917 Ford Wheels, and a 1967 Chevy drive train. The hood was made from a stainless steel refrigerator, and the passenger compartment is made of plywood.
Pressmen’s Home residents may have already seen Costanino’s “Chitty America” tooling up and down Rt. 94 at 25 mph.
The major work is completed, but Costantino won’t be ready to bring it out into public until the detail work is done, probably sometime next month.
Constantino, who lives across th eroad form the old Pressman's Home trade school building, is a painter and sculptor known for making life size replicas including a tank, a train, a WWI airplane, and a cannon that actually fires.
But that was yard art, and you'd have to go to his house to see it. “Chitty America” is artwork that Costantino can drive to you.
He started on "Chitty America" year and a half years ago, and by the time he’s finished he’ll have about $5,000 worth of materials and untold hundreds of man-hours into his latest creation.
Younger generations may not be familiar with the 1968 movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang starring Dick Van Dyke, which was based on a 1964 book by Ian Fleming.
In the novel, the car is described as “… a 12-cylinder, 8-litre supercharged Paragon Panther. They only made one of them and then the firm went broke.” The car crashed in a race, burst into flames, and was later purchased by Potts, who rebuilds it at the insistence of his children, who like to play in it.
Similarly, Costantino was motivated to build his replica because he wanted something to play with. But, the real fun for Costantino is in the building.
“I like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Costantino told the Review earlier this week. “I think it’s probably the most famous car in the world. I just like the look of it. It’s a good story, and just wanted to be part of it. So, there it is.”
‘What I had laying around’
Ian Fleming said the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car was inspired from a series of aero-engined racing cars built in the early 1920s that were called "Chitty Bang Bang" after the sound they made while idling.
“There’s a handful of these (replicas) out there if you look on the Internet, and every one of them is different,” Costantino said. “I think the reason is, you can’t get plans for it. You have to go by your eye and figure it out. People have shorter ones, longer ones, different features. This one is 16 feet long. The wheel-base is 12 feet, so it’s a good size wheel base. Kind of make sit comfortable to drive.”
Costantino’s original chassis is a 1902 Olds, and that's that's the make and model its registered and tagged under at the County Clerk's office.
But, there are pieces from several types of vehicle on "Chitty America", not to mention a lot of home-made and specially modified parts and pieces.
“If you look under there you’ll see a little tiny Chassis. Then the rest of it I added on. What I used was two big long I-beams from a mobile home. I just joined them in and bolted them.”
“It is in the Chitty style, but I didn’t try to imitate Chitty too much. I put on what I thought was right, and what I had laying around the house. If you want to do something like this, you don’t want to spend a lot of money on it. That hood, which is Chitty-like — I put all those little swirls on it so it would look better. That’s a recycles commercial stainless steel refrigerator. I just kind of build on what I have.”
A patchwork of parts
The headlights up next to the windshield are from a 1902 Olds.
The headlights on the front grill are from two different vehicles, but you wouldn't know that by looking at them.
“I wanted them brass, and they were chrome, and I thought, how am I going to make these brass. I didn’t know what to do. Then I noticed there was brass under a scratch, and I started working on them, and they’re already made of brass. Someone had chromed them, so I removed the chrome.
The brass grill is made from door kickplates.
“To buy a piece of brass this size was beyond what I could do.”
He also acquired a real 1926 Pontiac hood ornament, which he purchased from a man in Rogersville, at a very reasonable price.
The wood spoke wheels are from a 1917 Ford.
“They’re 106 years old. I don’t drive it too fast because you’re driving on sticks. They’re matched up to a 1933 Pontiac front and rear end.”
As for the drive train Costantino went a little more modern.
It’s a six cylinder 250 motor with a regular single barrel carburetor from a 1967 Chevy pickup with an 350 turbo automatic transmission. Luckily the 1933 Pontiac wheels and axles lines up with the Chevy parts.
'Boat-style' siding
One of his favorite pieces is the saxophone horn.
“I wanted something interesting there. Chitty had a snake (for a horn).”
At the back is a 1700s era wooden trunk that he found in a thrift store.
Although Chitty America doesn't fly, the driver's compartment includes faux airplane gauges which were originally coasters.
The “boat-style” siding around the passenger compartment is made of plywood.
To achieve the pinstripe affect he applied thin strips of tape to the sides, stained it, removed the tape, and then varnished it. The faux rivets are simply thin brass punch-outs from a paper hole puncher glued into place.
There are door handles to open the back seat doors, but they’re just for show. There are no actual rear doors.
“Too much engineering for putting a door in,” Costantino said. “They look like they work, and that’s what matters. You jump in to get in to the back seat, which means it’s for kids. It’s not for me.”
On the back he painted the name of the car: “Chitty America”.
RR: Where’d you find all this stuff?
“Some of it I had. Some of it just kinda comes to you by osmosis. People know you need it and it comes your way.”
RR: Where are you going to take this thing?
“I don’t know. The fun for me is in the building. I’ll drive it a little while, and I’ll probably send it off to somebody.”
RR: How much would you ask for something like this?
“I haven’t got a clue. It won’t be $10,000 or $20,000. I’ve got more than that in it in labor. I’m going to get my labor out of it. we’ll just have to see how popular it is. These days there’s just no telling. I didn’t really build it to make money because that’s not what it’s about. It’s about the fun of building it. If it’s worth $10, that’ll be that. If it’s worth $100,000, that’ll be that.”