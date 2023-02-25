The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for its newest arts & crafts festival debuting later this spring.
The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The G.O.A.T. Festival is a partnership between the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport, the Kingsport Art Guild, Create Appalachia and the Inventor Center. Expect to see fine art and craft vendors at the three-day festival, including a preview party, art demonstrations, public art programs and more.
“Whether you’re an artist, an art collector or just a fan of the arts, we would like to encourage you to be a part of this new and exciting festival,” said Jim Begley, present of Engage Kingsport.
A $500 sponsorship for the festival provides the following benefits:
Four tickets to the G.O.A.T. Festival preview party on April 21 (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).
A chance to shop early with the 35 vendors.
Free admission to the weekend festival.
Your name or business name on the festival banner.
The chance for one of The Herd goat sculptures to make an appearance at your business.
The Office of Cultural Arts (OCA), part of the City of Kingsport, connects, coordinates and engages the public with a creative community.
We operate the Renaissance Arts Center, the Farmers Market Pavilion, the Kingsport Carousel, the Carousel Fine Craft Show, Kingsport Public Art Program, Engage Kingsport Performing Arts Series and a broad range of support to the area’s arts organizations.