The Hawkins County 4-H Program recently held a 4-H Painted/Decorated Pumpkin Contest within the county.
This contest was available to Hawkins County 4-H members and Cloverbud members. There were 126 participants in this years contest.
Grand winners were selected in each grade level that participated. All other participants received a Blue, Red, or White Ribbon based on the judges decisions.
Those participating from the Rogersville Presbyterian Pre-School were: Huck Horton and Cutler Hayes.
These 4-H members also participated in the contest: Addison Alvis (Homeschool), Madelon Hensley (St. Clair), Emma Williams (Homeschool), and Zack Phillips (Mooresburg).
Rogersville City School had the following participants: Tinsley Gladson, Easton Arnott, Tripp Armstrong, Caleb Rimer, Landry Gladson, Tyler Drinnon, Ryder Emmett, Addilyn Rutledge, Reese Floyd, Chapel Hayes, Zoya Patel, Charlee Arnott, Callie-Ann Parsons, Gracie Corbett, Avery Carmack, Clara McLain, Addison Jones, Kinley Elkins, Tosha Young, Ayden Allen, Keethan Wheeler, Allie Beth Bass, Annalee Jeffers, Layton Ball, Noah Housewright, Chyan McClellan, Tucker Spears, Kenner Golden, Mosley Hayes, Logan Krajewski, Gabby Myers, Bryson Testerman, Elaina Elkhafia, Clara Elkins, Jaxon Floyd, Dayton Harrison, Jasmen Aglan, Nevaeh Pogue, Eli Allen, Brylee Ball, Christopher Bellis, Leland Brooks, McKenna Jackson, Joe Newman, Ella Carpenter, Kendall Hooker, Case Price, Lakin Lawson, Dixie Tallent, Elbie Fairchild, Addy Housewright, Zaden Mayes, Easton Goins, Ashley Nelson, Kordee Myers, Kylie Hooker, Willa Kay Cope, Olivia Hutchinson, River Catron, Atleigh Davis, Neal Bass, Caylen Spears, Sydney Woods, Blakely Ramsey, Chase Roberts, Eli Sergeant, Kyren Jones, Grayson Davenport, Madison Justice, Harrison Smith, Nithavadee Greene, Valen Bradley, Madelyn Turner, Madaley Coppock, Lucas Gunter, Riley Thacker, Owen Seals, Olivia White, Ryan Petrucci, Parker Myers, Lily Brock, Liam Collins, Lillian Jones, Carter Goins, Zayden Stewart, Aleena Christian, Juliet Sacharnoski, Hayden Elkhalifa, Adeline Green, Brooke Rosenbaum, Caroline Helton, Justin Thurman, Dylan Collins, Krislynn O’Leary, Adam Buttry, Carter Pisano, Avarie Fields, Revan McPheron, Harper Childers, Grace Carpenter, Dawson Singleton, Abel Wilder, Madelyn Hatfield, Brighton Graybelle, Paxton Ferguson, Logan Kahihu, Josiah Lawson, Dylan Andies, Parker Hale, Janae Hale, Maddie Tackett, John Self, Anna Claire Catron, Cole VanCleave, Layla Cook, and Miracle Skeens. The winners from each age division were: Huck Horton, Mosley Hayes, Madison Justice, Kenner Golden, Blakely Ramsey, Callie-Ann Parsons, Noah Housewright, and Anna Claire Catron.
Congratulations to all who participated. All photos courtesy of Jennifer Lawson.