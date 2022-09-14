The weather couldn’t have been more perfect Friday evening for the second-to-last downtown Rogersville Cruise-In of 2022.
That was in sharp contrast to rain that lasted all day Saturday and dampened other festivals taking place in the Rogersville area including the Amis Mill Trading Post and and Fall Vender Market at Farmhouse in the Valley.
Here’s hoping we have some dry sunny Saturday’s for the next several weeks as Hawkins County festival season kicks into full swing. On Saturday, Sept, 17 Rogersville Bike Nite invades downtown beginning at 5 p.m.; and “The Farm city park in Bulls Gap hosts a Faith, Fun and Food Festival 3-7 p.m.
On Saturday Sept. 24 “The Farm” city park in Bulls Gap hosts its last Cruise-In of the year 1-6 p.m.; and Of One Accord holds it’s “Toy Run” motorcycle ride fundraiser beginning at the Big Lots parking lot at noon.
On Saturday, Oct. 1 Clinch Valley hosts its all day “12 Mile Yard Sale”; Mount Carmel hosts its Fall Festival 3-8:30 p.m.; downtown Rogersville hosts “Jeepfest” 5-9 p.m.; and Surgoinsville Riverfront Park hosts a Tractor Cruise-In and Swap Meet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And on Oct 14-16 downtown Rogersville hosts Heritage Days with the final Cruise-In of 2022 Friday evening, followed by two days of live music, food and arts and crafts.
All photos of Friday’s downtown Rogersville Cruise In by Randy Ball and Sheldon Livesay.