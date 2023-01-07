ETSU’s University Chorale touring East Tennessee

Repertoire highlights for this tour program include: “A Choral Flourish” by R. Vaughan Williams; “Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg; “Shenandoah,” arranged by Gwyneth Walker; “God Is With Us” by John Tavener; and “Jubilate Deo a8” by Giovanni Gabrieli.

 Courtesy of ETSU

The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January.

