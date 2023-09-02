Acrylic Pour 1

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on September 9 in Room 228 of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street.

 contributed

Adventure into the fun and unpredictable world of acrylic pouring with Elena Corradino, a local artist who will teach you everything there is to know about this exciting style of abstract art.

  