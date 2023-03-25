ETSU Cinema

On Friday, March 31, there will be three films shown at the Wallace Theatre, followed by a panel discussion to discuss food, place and culture. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Matthew Holtmeier and Dr. Chelsea Wessels from ETSU’s Film and Media Studies program.

ETSU photo

JOHNSON CITY – The East Tennessee State University Center for Cinema will present “territoriality,” a weekend event consisting of film screenings and workshops. This marks the center’s third time employing film as a catalyst for conversation, education and action.

Trending Recipe Videos