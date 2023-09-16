Arthur and Guinevere will preside over the 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire on three weekends in Harriman next month.
Among the main events at 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire will be jousting tournaments.
Expect some sword-play during the 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire.
Aside frm typical medieval sport such as jousting and sword fighting, the 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire also features entertainment and food.
There’s no shortage of unusual talents on display during the 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire.
HARRIMAN — The 8th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire invites you to travel back in time to 501 AD to “Live the Age of Chivalry.”
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.