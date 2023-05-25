Tennessee State Parks recently opened two new campgrounds including a deluxe RV campground at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport.
For campers who prefer roughing it over luxury there's also the new backcountry campground at Little Cove in South Cumberland State Park, located in the middle of the state.
Warrior's Path
Location: 490 Hemlock Rd, Kingsport
Warriors' Path State Park recently opened the newly-renovated Moody Bluff Campground. With 40 deluxe campsites, each featuring a fire ring and hook-ups for electricity, water, and sewage, you'll have all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay.
Some of the sites can accommodate RVs up to 75 feet, and there are nine pull-through sites for added convenience. The campground alos features two new bathhouses onsite, you can enjoy a hot shower at the end of a long day exploring the great outdoors.
Warriors' Path State Park offers a choice of three campgrounds for visitors to enjoy. Aside from the new Moody Bluff there's the Main Campground, and Cedar Ridge Hammock Campground.
Reservations are required for all campsites. The campground check-in station and camp store are near the Main Campground entrance. The camp store offers firewood for purchase, along with various gear, apparel, snacks, and beverages.
South Cumberland State Park
Location: Fiery Gizzard Trail, Sequatchie
Little Cove Campground is the newest backcountry campground on the Fiery Gizzard Trail at South Cumberland State Park.
A 7.6 mile hike from the Grundy Forest parking lot and a 6 mile hike from the Foster Falls parking lot, Little Cove is the perfect destination for experienced backpackers seeking adventure in middle Tennessee.
There are five backcountry campsites, each with a maximum occupancy of six people, and one spacious group campsite that can accommodate up to 30 people.
Each campsite has its own fire ring and is situated next to a refreshing seasonal creek. There is also an outhouse available at the campground.
South Cumberland State Park offers one primitive campground with drive-up campsites, Foster Falls Campground, and four backcountry campgrounds that require hiking to reach. Reservations are required for all campsites at South Cumberland State Park.