Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s women from across the country moved to Clinch Valley in rural northern Hawkins County looking for a more peaceful existence.
Over the years they all became friends, and learned together how to survive and thrive in the wilderness north of Clinch Mountain.
One of those women is Nancy Withington Bell whose new book “Clinch Mountain Girls” chronicles the lives of 24 women who somehow found Hawkins County, and then found each other.
Originally from a small town in New Hampshire, Bell moved to Tennessee in 1976 when she was 30 years old.
Bell is a retired Nutritionist and has a masters degree in public health and nutrition. She also served in The Peace Corps as well as being an activist for nature.
Bell’s story chronicles her experiences with 24 friends she made after moving to Tennessee from New Hampshire in 1976.
She met people of all backgrounds who had a common goal to retreat back to nature.
“I would meet them everywhere, at the post office, thrift stores, you name it.”
Escaping the Turmoil
The idea was to escape the turmoil of the late 60’s to early 70’s era including war, women’s liberation and racial injustice.
Retreating to the country from materialism, Bell and her 23 friends decided to produce their own foods and barter together for goods and services.
“It was all about an honest day of work and raising our children,” Bell tells the Review.
Council of All Beings
Bell’s book details activism from herself and her friends for protecting the natural beauty of our waterways and land. It was their desire to live off the land as much as possible while doing no harm to the environment.
“We chopped our own wood, raised our food and bought second hand clothing from thrift stores.”
Eventually Bell and her friends formed an activism group with mainly clean waterways as their focus. Bell was the President for 3 years.
The woman went to Hancock and visited fourth graders to educate the students of the importance of clean water. Known as the Council of all Beings, the women also attended conferences, went to hearings and helped with creek cleanups.
Bell chose Clinch Mountain because at the time land was inexpensive and offered the isolation she desired. As she continued to meet other women, most of whom also lived in Clinch Mountain, a bond was formed for lifelong friendships.
Soon they were known as The Clinch Mountain Girls. Some were professionals such as Bell and others were simply what Bell describes as “Drop outs from society”.
Bell has always enjoyed writing beginning with term papers for high school. She also taught Biology for 6 years at Clinch School in Edison and retired at age 68. She had been fairly new at using computers and that had made her teaching job difficult. Once retired, Bell returned to the solitude of Clinch Mountain.
However, it was in retirement that Bell thought about her wonderful experiences with her friends and considered her hand with authoring a book.
Thus, Clinch Mountain Girls was written. Bell was still new to learning computers though and had to get some tutoring from her daughter, Joanne, also listed in the book. “She taught me patience and I learned.”
Disappointing Rejections
It took Bell a year to write her book. When finished she began to send proposals of chapters to various publishing houses with disappointing rejections.
But Bell continued sending proposals and one day received notice from Blair Publishing House in North Carolina from the assistant editor asking to see the entire manuscript.
“I was so excited and I thought this was my big break,” added Bell. “But it was not. The editor was not interested.”
Still Bell refused to give up. She sent her proposal and chapter outlines a total of 12 times before she was accepted for print from Jan-Carol Publishing. It was there Bell had phone meetings, zoom meetings with the communications director and finally got her manuscript off to type set.
Bell had previously considered all self publishing but didn’t feel it would go far enough. With a publishing house behind her, the book became widely available online as well as in bookstores Barnes & Noble, Amazon and the publishing house website.
She also has a website called Clinchmountaingirls.com. To date Bell has sold over 150 copies since being published last October.
Local Book Signing
As chapter 1 tells the beginning of her story, Taking the Off Ramp to a Country Road, she ends her book with Looking Back,
Looking Ahead, where Bell tells the story of an annual tradition with her friends to meet on New Year’s Day to celebrate another year of valued friendships.
The H.B. Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville will host a book signing for Bell on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4-8 p.m.