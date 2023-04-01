PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood has earned a number of nominations across several categories in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.
A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties and attractions in seven categories.
The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, properties have earned much praise during the last several years from USA Today readers in 10Best voting, with all of the Dollywood nominations typically landing near the top of the order.
Each of the Dollywood properties represented is a perennial favorite, with nominated attractions typically counted among the best of their type within the industry. This year’s nominations are:
Best Theme Park — Dollywood
Best Roller Coaster — Lightning Rod
Best Non-Roller Coaster Ride — Smoky Mountain River Rampage
Best Theme Park Entertainment — “Dreamland Drive-In” and “Harmonies of the Heart”
Best Theme Park Hotel — Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa
Best Amusement Park Restaurant — Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
Best Outdoor Water Park — Dollywood’s Splash Country
Voting for this year’s awards opened today at noon and runs through Monday, April 24 at 11:59 a.m. A page with links to each voting contest can be found at www.dollywood.com/vote.
Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and more.
For more information about Dollywood’s 2023 season, operating calendars and more, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.