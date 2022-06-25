Latoya Wilson loves to dance. Ever since she was a little girl she has danced. Today she passes her passion on to students at The Dance Barre, 119 South Depot Street.
Latoya says she always loves dancing, “from the time I was three years old, I was always dancing.” She grew up here in Rogersville. She trained in Knoxville. She worked with some other studios but says “I wanted to do my own thing.” In November, 2013 she opened The Dance Barre.
The business has been a success, with 22 classes offered. “We teach all styles of dance” Latoya says, “included ballet, hip hop, clogging, tap, jazz, and lyrical.” There are three instructors at the Dance Barre; Latoya, Adrian Miley and Rebecca Kiser. Students range in age from two to adult. Currently there are 110 students enrolled. Latoya says that hip hop is the most popular class. The classes follow the local school schedule, with most students getting a break in the summer.
One group that goes year-round is the competitive team. The competitive team is a group of about 20 advanced students travel to dance competitions. The Dance Barre lobby is stacked with trophies and awards that the team has won. One competition the team has enjoyed was at Disney World.
They went to that competition last year and though the team had an opportunity to go to New York City this year, they chose to return to Disney. The Disney competition requires an 18-minute routine. Guest instructors come to the studio to help prepare the team. Latoya says that “Dance is a sport; the competition team works out and trains just like a football team.
It’s absolutely a sport.” The community has helped the team. Sponsors of the competition team are listed in the lobby. Latoya says “It’s expensive to do competitive dance, we couldn’t do it without our sponsors.”
There are other events at the Dance Barre. For seven years they have had a “Daddy/Daughter” dance for the students, and they have added a “Mother/Son” dance.
All the instructors at the Dance Barre have day jobs, but Latoya says “something always draws us back to dance.” Rogersville has supported the business from the start and Latoya says “We are thankful that people trust us with their children.” She adds that dance is something for the youth of the community and that “Dance is an outlet, it’s my passion.”