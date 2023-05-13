The sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation will come to life in when the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL” land at Tri-Cities Airport on May 25, accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor.
The P-51D Mustang “Gunfighter” will also be making an appearance. The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
The B-29 and B-24 are scheduled to arrive Thursday, May 25 at noon. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive Thursday day as well.
On May 26-28 the event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available Friday beginning at 9 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.
The aircraft will be staged at the Tri-City Aviation FBO ramp located at Tri-Cities Airport, 350 Aviation Dr., Blountville.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress, the largest and most technically advanced aircraft of its time, was first flown in 1942. It began active service in the US Army Air Corp in 1944, and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring an end to World War II.
The Consolidated B-24 Liberator was the most produced American warplane of WWII with over 18,400 aircraft rolling off assembly lines across the country. Most were manufactured at Ford’s giant Willow Run assembly plant in Detroit.
The North American P-51D Mustang is one of the most recognizable and loved aircraft in aviation history. With its speed, range, and sleek lines, the P-51 became a favorite of Allied fighter pilots and bomber crews. The long-range fighter aircraft had a range of 1,300 miles that enabled it to accompany the bombers to their targets and back, and it was faster and more maneuverable than its German and Japanese opponents.
The North American T-6 Texan, known as the “Pilotmaker”, was an advanced flight trainer that introduced new pilots to a complex aircraft with more speed of over 200-plus miles per hour, to prepare them for the warbirds they would fly in combat in WWII. The T-6 was designed for an instructor and student, and had a closed cockpit.
The Boeing PT-13 was the primary flight trainer for all branches of the military during World War II. This iconic bi-plane, almost universally known as the “Stearman”, trained more crews than any other aircraft in WWII. A ride in this open cockpit airplane brings back the wind-in-your hair feeling of the early days of flying.
To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.