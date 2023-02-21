Unfortunately, the unexpected happens — and you’ll want to be ready.
Preparing early helps alleviate worries about common mishaps that add unneeded stress during your nuptials.
Don’t let your big event become marred by makeup disasters, torn clothing, or even a sudden pang of hunger. Packing a wedding day emergency kit helps ensure that none of that gets in the way as you prepare to walk down the aisle.
TOUCHING UP
You’ll be primped, prepared and dressed long before it’s time to say your vows, meaning there will be plenty of time for something to potentially go wrong. So keep critical beauty supplies nearby for any needed touch ups with your makeup, hair and perfume. Outdoor settings are increasingly popular for weddings, and they provide a variety of challenges — not least of which are smudges and running mascara, lipstick and foundation. Double check before taking pictures, and before saying “I do.” These critical extras from home may prove to be a lifesaver.
RE-STYLING ITEMS
Outdoor weddings are also a huge potential challenge to your carefully crafted hairstyle. Be prepared for a potentially windy situation by tucking away a brush, additional bobby pinks and hairspray in your dressing area. Depending on the season, you may need to freshen up with perfume and deodorant, in particular after taking your pictures. Bring any additional needed toiletries.
SEWING KIT
Wardrobe malfunctions happen, so pack an assortment of threads, needles, scissors and safety pins just in case. You’ll either need to master the skill of emergency sewing, or ensure that a trusted bridesmaid, matron or family friend is on hand in case of accidental tears, stepped on hems or other mishaps. Just knowing all of these things are available can significantly lower stress during what always promises to be a very busy schedule.
A LITTLE SNACK
With everything else that’s going on, you may not make time to eat and hydrate enough along the way. Nourishing yourself is critical to carrying everything off without a hitch. At the same time, however, you don’t want to overindulge. So don’t forget a few small, healthy snacks like nuts, granola or protein bars — and a few bottles of water, too. They’ll help you be at your best when it’s time to join together in matrimony before family and friends.