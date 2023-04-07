Rogersville native Sierra Barnett recently released “How to Catch a Lightning Bug”, a children’s book illustrating the best way to catch and, more importantly, release lightning bugs.
Barnett, who currently resides in Mount Juliet just outside of Nashville, attended Rogersville City School from kindergarten through eighth-grade and is a 2005 graduate of Cherokee High School.
She said her three year-old son inspired her to write this book after watching him struggle to catch a lightning bug.
“Lightning bugs are one of my very favorite insects, and I want to share with children the magic of this illuminating insect and inspire a love of nature,” Barnett said. “Not to mention, catching a lightning bug is a rite of passage as a child in Tennessee.”
The story follows a young boy’s experience and excitement of seeing his first lightning bug of the season and his struggle to catch one. As the seasons in the book change from spring to summer, we see the number of fireflies grow and glow from page to page. The back of the book includes tips for catching and releasing fireflies, as well as fun facts about the insects.
From the book: “Blink on. Blink off. Again and again. Blink off. Blink on. And count to ten. Then, let them go to find their love. And watch them fly up, up, above.”
‘One of nature’s most magical bugs’
Artistically, Barnett’s first picture book celebrates all things Tennessee, and features symbols like a quilt square on a barn, the state’s flower and the state’s insect, the firefly.
“This book is a seize-the-day, get your butt outside, nature lover’s guide to safely catching lightning bugs,” Barnett said. “Lightning bug numbers are dwindling, and my hope is that this book brings awareness to readers and encourages the next generation to protect one of nature’s most magical bugs.”
One in three North American firefly species assessed may be at risk of extinction according to a 2021 study by The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
Ben Pfeiffer from firefly.org attributes this decline to light pollution, pesticides and loss of habitat from development. Simple things that can be done to help the lightning bug population return include turning your house lights off at night, avoiding over-mowing your lawn and refraining from using lawn chemicals.
“How to Catch a Lightning Bug” is available at LuElla’s Gift Market on Amazon. Visit SierraBarnett.com for more information.
About The Author
Sierra Barnett is a life-long Tennessean who is rediscovering what it means to be a Southerner through the eyes of her young sons.
To her, it means showing southern hospitality to all, appreciation for and preservation of nature and creating loving memories and traditions with family.
“How to Catch a Lightning Bug” celebrates a favorite childhood memory and symbols from her home state. It’s a 24-page rhyming children’s book about a young boy struggling to catch a lightning bug. With the help of his encouraging mother, he finds his confidence and finds success in catching lightning bugs.