Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.
Local and regional vendors will have a variety of handcrafted and decorative wares available for purchase.
Items to be featured will be handmade pottery, gemstone jewelry, hand-sewn, art, crafts, woodworking, and home décor. Vendors will be set up on the lawn and inside the farmhouse for a total shopping experience.
Chrissie Anderson Peters, award-winning Appalachian author of Dog Days and Dragonflies, Running From Crazy, and Blue Ridge Christmas will be featured at her tent for “Meet the Author” and signing of books.
Chrissie has been awarded extensive honors, most recently receiving first place for Tennessee Mountain Writers, Inc.’s Humor Award and first place in the Emma Bell Miles Prize for Nonfiction Essay through the Mountain Heritage Literary Festival.
Rich Boozell, interior decorator and owner of The Acorn & Antler, is another featured guest for this event. Rich offers a wide variety of seasonal decorating services including decorating Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, mantles, bannisters, and arrangements.
A special “meet and greet” will be held inside the main dining room for folks to talk about holiday décor and personalized services for homes and offices.
Local artist, Linda Latimer, will be painting inside the dining area and will meet and greet with folks concerning available originals, prints, and custom artwork.
Braeden’s Barbecue, Kingsport, will be host an outdoor cookout offering grilled hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings.
Ashley Blankenbeckler, Kingsport, from “Dipped” will have gourmet cakes, cupcakes, and caramel apples. “Teas and Bees” from Surgoinsville will present assorted flavored teas and a local honey station. Mowdy’s Fruit Butters, Knoxville, will be on the grounds for an apple and fruit butter stir.
The Sept. 10 event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bret and Tammy Kunselman are in their fifth year as owners of Farmhouse in the Valley.
“Our venue has become home for various cooking classes, arts and crafts classes, light-hearted comedy dinners, holiday luncheons and dinners, birthday and tea parties, bridal and baby showers, and church and civic gatherings, Tammy Kunselman said. “We host numerous public and private events each week at the Farmhouse. The vintage shop features an eclectic mix of home décor, vintage, antiques, art gallery, boutique, seasonal and outdoor decor, jewelry, and handcrafted items and is open to the public for shopping every Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We invite you to discover this hidden gem in the heart of Hawkins County.”
Farmhouse in the Valley is located on the Surgoinsville/Rogersville line immediately off Highway 11-W at 573 Carter’s Valley Loop Road.
The public is invited to attend the festivities and enjoy a nostalgic day in the country. For more information call Tammy Kunselman at 423-956-3074.