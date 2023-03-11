The East Tennessee State University Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” to the Appalachian Highlands.
Performances are set for March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Matinees are scheduled for April 1-2 at 2 p.m.
“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a classic tale of a Faustian bargain struck between its tragic hero, Seymour Krelborn, and a carnivorous plant,” said Melissa Shafer, director of the musical and a professor in the department. “The department’s production features musical direction by Dr. Brad Fugate, choreography by Professor Cara Harker, a stellar cast and superb production design team. ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ will rock the Bach.”
Based on the 1960 Roger Corman film with a screenplay by Charles Griffith, the musical first opened off-off Broadway in 1982 and was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. The cast and Greek chorus of street urchins will sing popular songs such as “Skid Row,” “Feed Me” and “Suddenly Seymour.” The cast includes ETSU students Molly Blackburn, Grayson Buchanan, Asha Cole, Stephen Cradic, Natalie Duncan, Lindsay Flewell, Wesley Harmon, William McKinley III, Taylor Phillips, Quintin Rhodes, Katie Thorpe, Luke Tompson, Caleb Vaughn and Olivia Zimanek.