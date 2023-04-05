Every year at Easter, the South Lawn of the White House comes alive with fun for the whole family, including a story time, games, entertainment and the Easter Egg Roll. Let’s learn more about this great American tradition.
History
Capitol Hill was a great spot for 19th century District of Columbia children to roll eggs (and themselves) down on Easter Monday. In 1876, Congress had enough and forbade the Capitol grounds to be used as a playground. In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes fought back, saying the kids could come roll eggs on the White House lawn if they wanted to.
They wanted to
Since Hayes’ day, presidential families have hosted scores of children to roll eggs on the lawn. Each first family put their own spin on things, too. President Benjamin Harrison first added music by inviting the Marine Band, “The President’s Own” to his 1889 celebration. John Philip Sousa himself directed the band in their trademark marches and the band continues to entertain egg rollers to this day.
Keepsakes
The wooden eggs that are now the traditional keepsakes of the White House Easter Egg Roll first made their appearance under President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan in 1981. The Hollywood couple hosted a hunt that year for eggs that bore the signatures of famous people. Now, each year’s egg is designed to reflect the special theme of the event and inscribed with the signatures of the president and first lady. Each child under 12 gets an egg as they exit the South Lawn gates.
Lottery
The attendees of the Easter Egg Roll are decided by lottery. Both the signing up for the lottery and any event tickets won are free of charge for children under 13. Only one application is allowed per household and you can chose up to five different time preferences. Each application requires at least one child under 13 and up to two adults. There is a limit of six tickets per household.
In 2022, lottery winners were joined by military families and families from the USS Delaware, named for President Joe Biden’s adopted home state.