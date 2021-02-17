The Rogersville Review ran a story about vaccinations that were given at the Chip Hale Center. This was something that happened in the past, not something that is ongoing. The Chip Hale Center DOES NOT have vaccines. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Trending Now
-
Rogersville Review Welcomes New Editor
-
Cherokee names Josh Hensley head football coach
-
New Hawkins Schools grant writer brought in over $800k in grants since July
-
Hancock County Health Department Offers Covid-19 Vaccination By Appointment For Residents In Phase 1b And Those Age 70 And Up
-
Hawkins County 4-H Hiking Club Takes on Devil's Nose Summit
Latest e-Edition