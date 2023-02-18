The Arts & Culture Alliance announces a call for entries for its 11th annual Knoxville Photo, an exhibition developed to provide a forum for artists to compete on a national scale and display their work.
Approximately 40 photographic works from both emerging and established artists will be selected by the juror, Heather Wetzel, for exhibition in the main gallery of the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street, the anchor to Knoxville’s downtown arts scene, from July 7-28, 2023.
The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Cash awards will total $1,050, including a $400 Best of Show.
Since 2013, the Arts & Culture Alliance’s Knoxville Photo has presented hundreds of regional photographers’ works and awarded nearly $10,000 in cash prizes.
“It has been so exciting to watch the growing interest and engagement in the art of photography over the past couple of decades,” says Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. “I look forward to seeing the broad range of new images captured by these thoughtful artists.”
Artists may view the information and complete the entry form at https://www.knoxalliance.com/photo-entry.
Awards include a $400 Best in Show, four $150 Juror’s Citations, and a $50 cash award for Best Work by an Alliance member.
Entries must be original and completed within the last two years (2021-2023). The maximum allowed size of any image (unframed) is 40” x 40”. The nonrefundable entry fee is $30 for up to three images ($20 for Arts & Culture Alliance members and students). Up to three additional images may be submitted for $5/each ($4 for members/students). A “pay what you can afford” fee structure also exists and allows for three entries only.
An artist working in historic photographic processes, hand papermaking, and book arts, juror Heather F. Wetzel is currently the Galleries & Collections Manager at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in the Great Smoky Mountains. She has held numerous teaching, gallery, and museum positions over the years. She was Assistant Professor, Head of BFA and MFA Photography Programs at Memphis College of Art in Memphis before they closed. Previously, she was a Senior Lecturer of Photography in the Art Department and Book Arts Specialist at Logan Elm Press at Ohio State where she was also the 2011-2012 Post MFA Fergus Family Fellow in Photography. She earned her Master of Arts & Humanities from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and her Master of Fine Arts in Visual Studies from the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York, where she also worked at the George Eastman Museum. Before to coming to Ohio State, she completed the University of Iowa Center for the Book Graduate Certificate in Book Arts Technologies in 2011. She is a 2012 Photolucida Critical Mass Finalist, as well as a semifinalist and The Print Center’s Honorary Council Award of Excellence winner in The Print Center’s 87th International Competition. Her work has been widely exhibited, and can be found at the Anzenberger Gallery in Vienna Austria, Momentum Gallery in Asheville, NC, as well as in multiple collections.
For more information, please contact Suzanne Cada at (865) 523-7543 or sc@knoxalliance.com.
About the Arts & Culture Alliance
The Arts & Culture Alliance serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. The Alliance receives financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the City of Knoxville.