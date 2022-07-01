The ocarina is a truly modern instrument with ties to the ancient past. Music lovers of any age or skill level can enjoy this wonderful flute-type instrument with minimal effort.
If you are looking for a unique instrument that will bring a lifetime of joy, then look no further, for the ocarina is pure musical magic.
Now you have the chance to make one of your own and learn how to play.
Local artisan Russell Lawson is offering a three-part class July 2, 3, and 30 to help you create your own one-of-a-kind ocarina. Over the course of these classes, you will learn the mechanics and fundamentals of flute making and leave with the knowledge of how to play your own ocarina.
Schedule Of Classes:
July 2 (Noon to 4 p.m.): Crafting the basic shape of the clay instrument and making the sound box and mouth piece.
July 3 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Filing the dried clay shape, drilling the musical holes and adding your own personal artistic engravings to the clay, prior to the instrument being fired and glazed.
July 30 (10 a.m. to noon): Pick up and learn how to play the ocarina.
The classes are for adults and children ages 12 and up (with adult supervision).
All three classes will be held in Room 228 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street.