Most serial killers have had traumatic, adverse childhood experiences that contributed to their crimes.
Dr. Kimberly Cassidy, a Rogersville native, is bringing attention to this phenomenon with her podcast “Composition of Killer.”
Cassidy is an assistant professor of Early Childhood Education and Early Childhood Special Education at Shawnee State University in Ohio. She was previously a longtime educator in the Hawkins County School system and has more than 26 years in the field of education.
Cassidy is often joined in the podcast by fellow true crime enthusiast Darlene Lee.
Serial killers, as well as other criminals, often have bad childhoods, most including abuse and neglect by the mother, father, and/or guardian, according to Cassidy.
“These early childhood experiences can be linked to the heinous acts committed by criminals and may be used as markers to prevent other children from experiencing the same fates,” Cassidy said.
Considered an expert in early childhood development, Cassidy began to research the early childhood experiences of serial killers and was intrigued by the similarities that serial killers shared.
“It’s widely known that most serial killers have had a difficult childhood,” Cassidy said. “What I find interesting is discovering the markers that may be used to recognize children in today’s classrooms that are on a path of not only self-destruction, but societal menaces.”
While there are checklists, like the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that has a list of 10 experiences, including violence, abuse, or neglect; witnessing violence in the home or community; or having a family member attempt or die by suicide, the recommendations for support for the children and families are missing one critical piece, according to Cassidy: lack of empathy.
Cassidy notes, “We see over and over again that serial killers have no empathy. They cannot put themselves in the victim’s shoes, as we often say, and are consumed with their own satisfaction. Children who lack empathy are often the students who have aggressive tendencies, anger issues, and difficulty relating to their peers.”
The question becomes, Cassidy says, how do we teach empathy?
The Composition of a Killer podcast shares the stories of serial killers and then takes a detailed look into their childhoods.
Adverse childhood experiences are identified and markers are noted.
“While we are looking back at events and making educated guesses as to what could have been done to prevent the developmental issues of the serial killers, we are also attempting to discover what we can look for in our own young students to develop that sense of empathy and combat ACEs at the school level,” Cassidy said. “Early childhood teachers want to give children an environment that nurtures their needs at every level. Being able to identify markers helps the educator to insert interventions that may change the trajectory of the lives of our youngest learners.”
Composition of Killer can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spreaker, and most other podcast apps.
Dr. Cassidy may be reached at drkimberlycassidy89@gmail.com, on the Facebook page Composition of a Killer, or the website compositionofakiller.com