Mary Barra was elected chair of the GM board of directors in 2016 and has served as CEO of the company since 2014.
She previously served as an executive vice president and senior vice president at GM, responsible for the design, engineering and quality of GM vehicle launches worldwide. She is the first woman to lead a Big Three automaker.
Early Life
Barra was born Dec. 24, 1961, in Michigan, and went to work at GM when she was 18. She graduated from the General Motors Institute in 1985, then attended the Stanford Graduate School of Business on a GM fellowship. She earned her MBA in 1990 and began climbing the ladder at GM.
As Leader
GM says that, under Barras’ leadership, the company is working toward a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.
She is focused on improving the customer experience and strengthening the company’s core vehicle and services, GM says, working to lead the transformation of personal mobility through advanced technologies like connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving.
Personally, she invested billions in electric vehicles and self-driving cars, as well as a ride-sharing service. Furthermore, Forbes says that GM is putting equality into practice company wide.
In 2018, GMC was one of only two global businesses that didn’t have a gender pay gap.
Service
Barras also serves on the General Dynamics board of directors and on the board of directors of the Detroit Business Club, and is also a director of The Walt Disney Co. She’s also on The Business Council, a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees, the Stanford Graduate School of Business Advisory Council and the Board of Trustees for the Detroit Country Day School.
She’s married with two children, and raises money for community arts programs and cancer research. Barras has appeared on Fortune magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, on the Time 100 and the Forbes list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. She’s received honorary degrees from the University of Michigan and Duke University and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2018.