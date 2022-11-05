(Clockwise L to R) Caitlin Krisko, Adam Bolt, Bill and the Belles

Asheville-based, soul-driven rock outfit Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast and Adam Bolt, an award-winning singer-songwriter based in Abingdon, will perform Nov. 10 on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show.

