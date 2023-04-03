Cajuns, who now live primarily in south Louisiana, descended from Catholic French Canadians driven from the former French colony of Acadia (what is now Nova Scotia) by the British in the 18th century.
The formerly French colonists have their own language and traditions, including those that revolve around Easter.
Crawfish
Easter is prime crawfish season, and all around south Louisiana, people celebrate the holiday with crawfish boils. Crawfish are boiled live (think of them as tiny lobsters) with seasonings such as chili powder, red pepper and garlic, and fixins, which include corn, potatoes, asparagus, sausage and, for the more creative, pineapple, artichokes and whatever else would taste good.
Plan for guests to eat about 3-5 pounds of crawfish per person, and they should be eaten outside with plenty of places to ditch the shells.
Egg Pocking
Egg pocking is a game where two people see who has the strongest hardboiled Easter egg by knocking them together until one cracks. That person is the loser. The name comes from Paques, the French word for Easter, though some say that it could also come from the sound the eggs make as they knock together. To pock eggs, hold your egg pointy side up. The egg pocker, if you will, will tap the top of the egg with their own egg. The player with the last uncracked egg will have good luck in the coming year.
This game is also played around the world; in Greece, it’s called tsougrisma, and it even made an appearance in that celebration of Greek culture, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
Gumbo Z’herbes
The Lenten season culminates in Good Friday and Easter celebrations, and a Holy Thursday tradition is making gumbo z’herbes, a green gumbo that resembles West Africa’s callaloo. Like all gumbos, first you make a roux. Add the trinity — onion, celery and bell pepper — and then, instead of seafood or other proteins, you layer on the greens. Collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, cabbage, kale, chard, beet tops, carrot tops, chicory, arugula, green onions. Whatever you’ve got that’s green is fair game. Season with bay leaves and thyme, salt, pepper and cayenne and whatever other secret spices you have. Because it’s vegetarian, it’s safe for a Good Friday meal. You can also add a ham hock and enjoy it any other time of the year, too.