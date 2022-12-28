You’ve probably sung that line inthe Christmas carol a million times without thinking about what it means.
Wassail is a hot beverage made from cider and spices.
Historically, it was drink during the English Yule tradition of going door to door for charitable giving. Get started on your own wassailing tradition with these recipes.
Grandma’s Wassail
Makes 36 servings. Recipe is from AllRecipes.
Ingredients
2 gallons apple cider
2 cups fresh orange juice
1 cup lemon juice
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick, broken into pieces
Directions
1. Mix the cider, juices and sugar together in a large pot over medium-low heat.
2. Place the spices in a tea ball or in a tied cheesecloth bag and add to the cider mixture. Simmer until warmed through, about 15 minutes. Serve hot.
Frothed Wassail
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is from Curious Cuisiniere.
Ingredients
4-5 apples, peeled, halved and cored
1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
8 cups apple cider
1/2 cup brandy
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon nutmeg
8 whole allspice berries
2 whole cloves
2 cinnamon sticks
6 eggs, separated
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the apples, cut side up, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with brown sugar and bake for 45 minutes or until soft.
2. Pour the brandy and cider into a large soup pot and warm the mixture over medium-low heat. Do not allow to boil. Add the ginger and nutmeg. Place the allspice berries, cloves and cinnamon sticks in a tea ball or tied cheesecloth bag and place it into the cider. Heat until warm, 20-30 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, beat the egg yolks until pale and frothy. Set aside.
4. In a medium bowl, whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Blend the yolks into the whites until just combined. Temper the beaten eggs by slowly pouring 1 cup of the hot wassail mixture into the eggs, whisking as you pour.
5. Remove the spice bundle and pour the mixture into a punch bowl. Add the tempered eggs, stirring gently to combine. The froth will mix in slightly but then float to the top. Float the warm apple halves in the punch bowl. Serve warm.
Easy Homemade Wassail
Serves about 20. Recipe is from Common Sense Home.
Ingredients
1 teaspoon whole cloves or 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves or allspice
4-6 cinnamon sticks
1 cup fresh cranberries
8 ounces orange juice
1 can frozen lemonade concentrate
8 ounces cranberry juice
1 gallon of apple cider or spiced cider
Lemon and orange slices for garnish
Directions
1. In a large pot on the stove or in the slow cooker, add all of the ingredients. Cook on low for 45 minutes. Garnish with fresh orange and lemon slices.
2. For an adult beverage, consider adding rum, spiced rum, brandy or sherry.