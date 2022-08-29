Conley Farms at Big Creek is hosting the first of what is hoped to be an annual Music Festival here in Hawkins County Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. T
The Conleys, Richard and Monica, are hopeful with anticipation that the first event featuring Authentic Unlimited and Price and Taylor will be a crowd-pleasing evening of music.
Authentic Unlimited is the hottest Bluegrass band in the country. Authentic Unlimited has its roots in the style of Bluegrass legend, Doyle Lawson. The band members are Jerry Cole on bass and vocals, Eli Johnston on banjo and vocals, John Meador on guitar and vocals, Jesse Brock on mandolin and vocals, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.
Doyle Lawson: “The key to longevity for a band is creating a distinctive sound of music. Authentic Unlimited is doing just that and with the wealth of talent among these five men, they are destined for a bright future!”
Price and Taylor are well known here in Hawkins County. Brad Price and Cross Taylor along with family members are members are the new faces of Bluegrass and Gospel in East Tennessee. In a quick impromptu interview with Brad and Cross at the rain-shortened sound practice in the Venue Barn at Conley Farms, Hazel Meredith and I gained a little insight into the duo’s background and music history.
Brad Price’s family has musical roots going back many years as musicians and singers at local churches. Brad is active in his church, Spires Chapel. He is the manager at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Brad and Cross have been playing music together for quite a while, but became an official “group” just six months ago.
Cross Taylor, 17 years old, is currently enrolled at Cherokee Comprehensive High School in Rogersville. Cross is also from a musical family. His grandparents have a lifetime of Gospel and Bluegrass musical history. The Redeemer Quartet were well known for their Southern Gospel music.
As with all local groups and performers, they play at weddings and parties, and have used their musical talents to bring solace and joy to families and friends of those who have departed to be with God. The money raised at these gatherings are donated to the Hawkins County Foster and Adopt Group. The funds help provide assistance to children who have been removed from homes, by providing food, clothing and shelter while they are waiting for foster placement.
Brad says, “Over the last few weeks I’ve spent more time playing music with Cross Taylor than I have really done in a long time. Having surgery and being stuck at home and not able to do much, it’s given me time to reflect on how much music really means to me. Not so much in how or what I play but why. Talking with Cross, we both know that it’s a ‘spiritual gift’ that’s been given by the Lord above and passed down to us through two very important influences in our lives, Marlin Bradley and JH Cross. Both of these men lived a life with music in the middle of everything they did and most importantly in service to God. Today I am so thankful for this special language we call ‘music,’ and that I get to share that with so many special people in my life!”
Conley Farms at Big Creek is located at 467 Bray Road in Surgoinsville. Call them at (423) 578-4189.
Advance Premium Tickets are $25, which includes Premium Seating and free drink & popcorn. At the Gate $15, Children 10 and under $10, Children under 3 Free.
Bring a folding chair.